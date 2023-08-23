CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for green energy projects today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy would lay foundation for construction of renewable energy projects in Nandyal district through virtual mode on Wednesday.

The renewable energy projects include 2,300 MW solar power project at Junuthala in Owk mandal and 1,014 MW (700 MW solar & 314 MW wind power projects) at Kandikayapalle in Panyam mandal and (1000 MW solar & 1000 MW wind power projects) at Muddavaram in Bethamcherla mandal in Nandyal district, according to P Basheer, Divisional Manager (Corporate Communications).

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that in view of the programme, Managing Director of APGENCO and JMD APTRANSCO, KVN Chakradhar Babu, reviewed the arrangements of the programme with power sector officials here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the officials, the MD said that the 2,300 MW solar project was being established in collaboration with Greenko, while 1,014 MW (700 MW Solar and 314 MW Wind) with AM Green Energy and 2,000 MW (1000 MW Solar and 1000 MW Wind) with Ecoren Energy.

He also said the APGENCO will also enter into an MoU with the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for promotion of pumped storage power projects.

It may be recalled that the APGENCO Board accorded approval on June 16 to conclude MoU with NHPC for implementation of the Yaganti and Kamalapadu pumped storage projects in Andhra Pradesh and other projects in Phase-II.

Discussing on the advantages of MoU, Chakradhar Babu said that the benefits include optimum utilisation of APGENCO resources, sharing of risks and costs with a joint venture partner, faster execution of the projects to support the capacity addition and grid stability of State, access to greater resources like technology, knowledge and expertise including specialised staff of NHPC and facilitating statutory clearances from CWC / CEA / MOP / MOWR/MOEF on priority.

The white paper on Green Hydrogen Investment Opportunity in AP would be released on the same occasion.