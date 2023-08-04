CM Jagan to visit flood-hit areas next week

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the collectors of flood-affected Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema and East and West Godavari districts to conduct relief and rescue operations effectively.

Virtually reviewing the progress of relief measures in the flood-affected districts with the collectors from the camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that officials are empowered with funds in advance under TR-27 in times of natural calamities and given enough time to initiate relief measures.

For the last four years, we are following this system emulated by other states, he said, adding that he has also made it a point to tour the flood-hit areas to personally supervise the situation along with the officials.

“I will visit the flood-hit areas next Monday and Tuesday and review the relief measures. There should be no complaints from the affected families,” he said, adding that he has already instructed the officials to act with humanity in helping the victims.

He said that the affected families and individuals should be given Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively when they are sent back to homes from relief camps.

If flood water has entered any house, such victims should be compensated with Rs 2,000 while all other victims should be given ration of 25 kg rice, one kg vegetables, 1 kg red gram and 1 litre edible oil.

If pucca houses of the affected people are damaged in the floods, they should be given Rs 10,000 each for repairs irrespective of the extent of damage.

While ensuring enough medicines including those intended to cure snake bite in PHCs and village clinics, sanitation works should be taken up when the floods recede. Sanitation teams should be sent to the flood-hit areas from other areas, he said. He asked the officials to take up enumeration of crop and property loss after normalcy is restored.

“It is also our responsibility to provide alternative house sites and grant pucca houses to the people living in low-lying areas. We have to show permanent solution on this and District Collectors should take initiative,” he said

Roads and culverts damaged in the floods should also be repaired while ensuring enough supplies of cattle feed, drinking water, medicines and other essentials, he said. Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were also present.