CM lauds SRM-AP on infra planning, augmentation

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the apex team of the SRM-AP on its outstanding progress in seven years, paving the path of learning and growth in AP. He was the chief guest at the Conference of Population Dynamics and Development, organised under the auspices of the state planning department at the university here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister stated that the university is a proof of concept of a visionary state, similar to Hitech Hyderabad, a proof of united Andhra. He opined that the future is the Internet of Things, Quantum Computing and green energy. With SRM-AP being a leader in tertiary education, he advised that the university develop a strong workforce of designers, coders, and experts with skills in algorithms and hardware who are pivotal in building a progressive state. The CM recommended SRM-AP to lead the startup ecosystem and produce more entrepreneurs by establishing a dedicated Centre for Innovation and startup ecosystem.

Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Executive Director (Research) Prof D Narayana Rao and Registrar Dr R Premkumar, showcased the exemplary growth of the university emphasising the establishment of various new-age infrastructure and facilities catering to foster a future-ready academic community.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated two newly constructed buildings at SRM-AP: C V Raman Block and Ganga Hostel Block (Residential facility for students).

In addition, the CM laid the foundation stones for four new buildings: Industrial Research Park, Academic Cluster, Ganga-B Hostel Block, and Vedavathi-II HostelBlock.