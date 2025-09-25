  • Menu
CM launches biography of Prabhu Kishore

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Bhuvaneswari launched a biography of Varun Group chairman V Prabhu Kishore. As part of the...

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Bhuvaneswari launched a biography of Varun Group chairman V Prabhu Kishore. As part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Varun Group, the book was launched at Novotel, Vijayawada.

The book titled ‘The Winnarian-A First Full of Experiences’ was authored by Meenakshi Anantram and Anantram Ganapati. The book summarises the life and journey of Prabhu Kishore, his growth story in making the Varun Group, a successful business endeavour.

The book is a blend of a life story interspersed with learnings about business growth, success, failures and social responsibility.

According to authors, it serves as a case study for business management students and a guide for aspiring entrepreneurs.

