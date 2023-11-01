CM lays more focus on industrial development

Vijayawada: The month saw Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focussing on industrial development by virtually launching three industrial and food processing projects and laying foundation stone for nine other projects worth Rs 3008 crore with an employment potential of over 91,000.



Besides inaugurating the Infosys Development Centre at Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister launched three pharmaceutical companies at Parawada and participated in ground breaking ceremony of two bulk drugs units worth Rs 1611 crore with an employment potential of 2450 at Atchutapuram SEZ.

The government also signed MoU with 3F Oil Farm for setting up oil palm unit worth Rs.250crore in East Godavari district. It will provide jobs to 1500 persons and benefit farmers cultivating oil palm in 25,000 hectares.

He also launched Rs. 800 crore Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit in Tirupati district and the Rs. 325crore coco butter and chocolates unit of 42,000 metric tons set up by DP Chocolates at Sri City. They have provided employment to 1050 and 250 persons respectively.

The CM inaugurated the Rs 4 crore banana processing cluster of the AP Food Processing Society at Pulivendula in YSR district. This will benefit 700 farmers initially.

Giving boost to pharma sector, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Rs 500 crore Eugia Steriles Private Limited’s injectibles unit at Parawada and two bulk drug units worth Rs. 440crore and Rs. 191core of Laurus Labs and Laurus Synthesis respectively at Atchutapuram SEZ. He also laid stone at JNPC, Parawada for two other bulk drug units of Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd and Laurus Synthesis Pvt Ltd respectively which will come up with an investment of Rs.240crore each.

The Chief Minister presided SIPB (State Investment Promotion Board) approved investment proposals worth Rs 19,037crore that would provide employment opportunities to 69,565 persons.

Among prominent visitors who called on the Chief Minister in October included CEO and founder of the US-based Substrate India Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Manpreet Khaira, chairman of Mahindra Holidays and MD & CEO Of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani, Andhra Pradesh Government’s representative in North America P Ratnakar.