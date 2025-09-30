CM, Lokesh hail para archery champion Sheetal Devi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh on Monday congratulated 18-year-old Sheetal Devi on X (twitter) on her historic gold at the Para World Archery Championship, praising her grit and determination as an inspiration to the nation.

Naidu described her as a “truly remarkable daughter of our nation,” saying she had proven that “the greatest ability is the strength of the mind and the will to achieve.” He said the country was proud of her extraordinary feat.

Lokesh called her victory a triumph of “courage, grit, and belief,” recalling how she overcame doubts that archery was impossible for her. He said her story would inspire young dreamers to believe that “no goal is too distant and no barrier too great when one refuses to give up.”