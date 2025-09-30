Live
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
- Rajashree Birla’s 71st birthday celebrated
CM, Lokesh hail para archery champion Sheetal Devi
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh on Monday congratulated 18-year-old Sheetal Devi on X (twitter) on...
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh on Monday congratulated 18-year-old Sheetal Devi on X (twitter) on her historic gold at the Para World Archery Championship, praising her grit and determination as an inspiration to the nation.
Naidu described her as a “truly remarkable daughter of our nation,” saying she had proven that “the greatest ability is the strength of the mind and the will to achieve.” He said the country was proud of her extraordinary feat.
Lokesh called her victory a triumph of “courage, grit, and belief,” recalling how she overcame doubts that archery was impossible for her. He said her story would inspire young dreamers to believe that “no goal is too distant and no barrier too great when one refuses to give up.”