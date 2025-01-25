CM meets FM Sitharaman, seeks funds for AP projects

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who successfully completed his three-day tour in Davos, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday. This meeting gains significance ahead of the Union Budget, set to be presented on February 1. During the discussion, Naidu reportedly brought up the release of the financial package announced by the Union Cabinet for the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, along with the funds pending for the Polavaram project.

He is also believed to have urged the Union Finance minister to allocate additional funds to Andhra Pradesh under various Central schemes in the upcoming budget. Back in Vijayawada, Naidu held a meeting with party leaders, including MP Kesineni Shivanath, Government Whip Tangirala Sowmya, and MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Sriram Rajagopal, Bashyam Praveen, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Nakka Anandababu, and Burla Ramanjaneyulu. He briefed them on the outcomes of the Davos meetings and the efforts made by the delegation to restore Andhra Pradesh's brand image on a global platform.

However, Naidu expressed dissatisfaction with the party leaders for not effectively countering the YSRCP's misleading propaganda, particularly on the social media, regarding the Davos visit. He emphasized the need for the party leaders to be proactive in rebutting the Opposition's false narratives.

Naidu also addressed recent statements made by senior party members demanding that Nara Lokesh be appointed Deputy Chief Minister. He reportedly reprimanded them, instructing them to cease making such statements. He reminded them that decisions regarding power distribution were taken after thorough consultations with the alliance partners, and no one should make demands or statements that could disrupt the coalition's harmony.

Naidu further highlighted that such remarks unnecessarily give the Opposition an opportunity to spread rumors of discord within the ruling alliance. He reiterated that the alliance remains united and committed to the state's welfare and will continue beyond the 2029 elections. He warned party members of strict action if they persist with calls for Lokesh's elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister.