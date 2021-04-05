CM, Ministers have no right to seek votes says Varla Ramaiah

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Monday said that the ruling YSRCP leaders were coming again before the people to seek votes in the Tirupati byelection after having done nothing except the destruction of the state in the past 22 months.

Ramaiah questioned the rationale behind the Chief Minister and his ministers asking for votes when they had not carried out a single developmental activity till now. A band of robbers with no commitment and steeped in corruption had no right to face the public once again in the name of the election, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader recalled how the Chief Minister had given a call for shooting Chandrababu Naidu dead in public during the Nandyal byelection. Would the ruling party leaders accept if the TDP also used that kind of cheap language and threats in this bypoll? The YSRCP leaders should explain why their leader should not be hanged for failing to steer the state in the path of development.

Ramaiah asked the CM and his party MLAs to name a single industry that they have brought for the development and creation of jobs for the Andhra young people. The ill-gotten money amassed in the sand, liquor and mining mafia was being distributed in the Tirupati bypoll. The ruling party leaders were only relying on the wrongful methods and unconstitutional ways to win the election but not in a free and fair manner.

The TDP leader challenged the CM to list out a handful of reasons why the Tirupati voters should vote for the YSRCP candidate in this election. If the police worked honestly and checked the YSRCP leaders' cars, then loads and loads of ill-gotten money would be caught and seized. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy was known for his illegal activities.

Was he a Mahatma Gandhi to win all the local bodies unanimously in his Assembly segment?, he said.

Ramaiah asserted that the YSRCP candidate would not even get deposit in the Tirupati bypoll if the ruling party leaders were prevented from resorting to violations.