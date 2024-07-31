CM N Chandrababu Naidu to offer prayers at Srisailam temple tomorrow

Srisailam(Nandyal district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is visiting Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on August 1. Naidu will fly from Undavalli at 9 am and arrive at Sunnipenta at 9.50 am.

Naidu after visiting Sunnipenta will travel through road to Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devastanam where he will offer prayers to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

After offering prayers, Naidu will offer Jala Harathi to River Krishnaveni at Sri Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy Srisailam project.

Later, he will interact with the officials of the irrigation department.

Following the interaction, Naidu will visit the Srisailam right bank hydro power station (APGENCO).

Later, the Chief Minister will arrive at Sunnipenta where he will take part in a meeting with the Water Users Association.

Subsequently, Naidu will fly to his Undavalli residence.

With regard to the Chief Minister’s visit, the district administration is making elaborate arrangements.