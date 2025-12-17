CM Naidu Emphasises Accountability and Efficiency at Collectors' Conference

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called for a comprehensive approach to the work being carried out by government officials, urging them to ensure that targets are met in a timely manner. He made these remarks during a conference with district collectors held at the State Secretariat in Amaravati.

During the conference, Naidu highlighted the importance of maintaining a continuous learning mindset and encouraged officials to embrace good ideas regardless of their source. He stressed the necessity of responsibility and accountability in their operations, stating, "What is important is how we are working in accordance with the set targets."

Naidu also pointed out the significance of public cooperation in their initiatives, noting that despite facing numerous complaints and court challenges, his administration had successfully appointed constables. He cited the earlier conduct of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam and acknowledged the confusion that had arisen in the process. "A responsible government means that powers should be utilised properly, not misused," he asserted.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to digitising services, aiming to enhance efficiency and accessibility in government processes.