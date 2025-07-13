CM Naidu for Delhi on July 15–16

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be on a two-day visit to New Delhi, starting July 15. During the visit, he will meet several Union Ministers to discuss the state’s key developmental projects and central funding support.

The Chief Minister will focus on a wide range of issues, including the ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh, the release of pending funds, the Polavaram–Banakacharla connectivity initiative, and matters related to the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Besides, he will seek greater coordination and assistance from the Centre to accelerate infrastructure and welfare efforts in the state.

On July 15, Chandrababu Naidu will depart from Amaravati in the morning and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon. He will also hold meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, and Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Dr Vikas Kumar. In the evening, the Chief Minister will attend a memorial service in honour of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

The event will take place at 4:30 PM at the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library in Delhi.

On July 16, Chandrababu Naidu will continue his meetings with key Union Ministers, including a special discussion with the Finance Ministry at North Block. In the evening, he will participate in a business conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

As per the itinerary, the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will return to Amaravati on July 17 at 9:30 AM.