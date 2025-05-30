Live
CM Naidu honours MLA Amilineni
MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu, who registered more than one lakh members at once, was felicitated by the National President and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Kadapa Mahanadu stage.
Later, Surendra Babu had dinner with Chief Minister. Since the inception of the Telugu Desam Party, party memberships have been increasing, but this year, the highest number of memberships has been registered in the country, with one crore members registered at once, including one lakh members from Kalyanadurgam constituency.
Young leaders National General Secretary Nara Lokesh specially congratulated the latter. He assured that he will stand by the workers without any difficulties, and that he will work for the welfare of the party workers, asking them to stand by them in the constituency.