Just In
CM Naidu likely to visit Polavaram project next week
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Polavaram project in the second week of this month and release the schedule of project works.
The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on irrigation projects at the secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday. Giving details of the meeting, Minister for Irrigation Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to execute project works as per the fixed schedule.
He said as the YSRCP government government “wasted” five years by neglecting Polavaram project, Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to see that there was no waste of time while executing project works.
The Minister said the Polavaram project diaphragm wall works will commence from January. He said the rehabilitation works also will begin simultaneously. He said that the Polavaram project will be completed by solving inter-State issues.
He said the Handri Neeva canal lining and widening works will be inaugurated soon. He expressed confidence that the Veligonda project will be completed in two years under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.
Ramanaidu said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a water policy to meet the future needs. He said Godavari-Penna-Banakacharla projects will be taken up.