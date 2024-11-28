CM Naidu reaches Naravaripalle for his brother’s 13th day

Tirupati : Naravaripalle, the native village of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been witnessing hectic activity ahead of his brother N Ramamurthy Naidu’s final rites to be held on Thursday. Chief Minister Naidu reached the village along with his son and Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday evening to take part in the programmes.

He was received at Tirupati airport by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, TTD CVSO A Sridhar, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, MLAs B Sudheer Reddy, K Adimulam, Arani Srinivasulu, G Bhanu Prakash, VM Thomas, MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthy and others.

The Chief Minister and Lokesh will have overnight stay at their residence in Naravaripalle on Wednesday and are expected to return to Vijayawada after the programmes are completed on Thursday.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, district in-charge Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Collector Venkateswar, SP Subba Rayudu and other officials reached Naravaripalle and reviewed the arrangements. Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthy Nani, SAAP Chairman and A Ravi Naidu explained the programmes to them. The security, parking, food and other arrangements were meticulously monitored by them.

A host of ministers and other dignitaries will attend the Thursday’s programmes at Naravaripalle and pay tributes to the portrait of CM’s brother and former MLA N Ramamurthy Naidu. These include: Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, ministers K Atchannaidu, BC Janardhan Reddy, Vasamsetti Subhash among others.