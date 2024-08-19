CM Naidu reaches Sri City to take part in development activities

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at Tirupati airport on Monday afternoon. Later he left for Sri City by helicopter to participate in several development activities where he was received by Sri City Chairman Srini Raju, MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy, Industries department secretary N Yuvaraj, Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, Sullurpet MLA Nelavala Vijayasri and others.

At Tirupati airport, he was welcomed by Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, DRO Penchalakishore, MLAS Arani Srinivasulu, Pulivarthi nani, B Sudheer Reddy, K Murali Mohan, G Bhanu Prakash, P Sunil Kumari and others

During his visit to Sri City Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate 16 companies and perform Bhumi Puja for eight companies. In his presence five industries will sign MoUs with Sri City. The total development activities are having an estimated cost of Rs.3683 crore with an estimated employment generation for15280 persons. The CM will also hold discussions with Foxconn representatives and meet the CEOs of Sri City industries before his departure after 2.30 pm.