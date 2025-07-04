CM Naidu Reviews Revenue Department's Land Issue Resolutions

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently conducted a critical review of the Revenue Department at the Secretariat, specifically focusing on the resolution of land issues affecting the local populace. During the meeting, he highlighted that the previous administrations have contributed to widespread land disputes and surveying complications in nearly every village.

Despite multiple discussions on resolving these land disputes within the cabinet, CM Naidu expressed dissatisfaction with the progress being made by the Revenue Department. He emphasised that effectively addressing land issues is essential for fostering a positive perception of the government among citizens.

Naidu stressed that transformative changes must be implemented at the foundational level of the Revenue Department in order to yield tangible results. He voiced frustration over the backlog of thousands of petitions piling up in the Tehsildars' offices and acknowledged difficulties such as staff shortages and increased workloads faced by the Revenue Department.

In response to these challenges, the government plans to enhance the use of technology to improve revenue services. Naidu previously committed at the Mahanadu to resolve all land issues within a year, indicating that significant decisions and directives will soon be announced to address these ongoing concerns.