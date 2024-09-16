CM Naidu to attend Global Renewable Energy Meet today

Vijayawada: Being a partner state in the three-day 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) to be held from Monday in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lead a delegation to showcase the state policy on renewable energy and will invite investors to make AP the most preferred state.

The meeting will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The RE-INVEST 2024 aims to highlight India’s significant achievement in the renewable energy sector including manufacturing and deployment and will emphasise on the importance of building a green sustainable future for the next generation. At the core of this lies the Prime Minister's vision of Panchamrit and installing 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030.

Australia, Denmark, Germany and Norway are the Partner Countries for the 4th RE-INVEST while Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka & Uttar Pradesh are the Partner States for the event.

The event will also have various state governments, including AP, giving their firm commitments in the form of Shapath-Patra specifying their plans/targets for Renewable Energy sector. All major Banks, financial Institutions will also be giving Shapath Patra about their proposed loans/funding in Renewable Energy sector, apart from this the Shapath Patra will also be given by Developers, manufacturers, private equities investors, top vendors”.

According to K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary Energy, the conference is expected to see participation of over 10,000 delegates. He said Andhra Pradesh has huge untapped renewable energy potential, investor friendly policies, availability of skilled manpower, several industrial parks and special economic zones that are co-located with major infrastructure facilities, access to power, water, roads and railways connectivity.

In addition, it has streamlined single window clearances and moving from ease of doing business to speed of doing business will have a great opportunity to showcase the State’s commitment and attract global investments to achieve the state as well as nation’s renewable energy targets.

He said Andhra Pradesh is a leading state in promoting and establishing renewable energy projects having a huge potential of 38.5 GW solar, 123.34 GW wind power and 43.89 GW pumped storage system. Hence it can be the best destination to attract global investments for green energy projects.