CM Naidu to launch development works in Kuppam soon

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed officials to prepare detailed plans for the upcoming visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Kuppam Assembly constituency, where several development programmes will be launched.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials through video conference on Monday focussing on advance arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. He said the CM will personally distribute various social security pensions to beneficiaries in Kuppam constituency. He will also lay foundation stones for several development works.

As part of the visit, loans will be distributed to 500 Self-Help Group women representatives. Agreements will be signed with several industries, and the Chief Minister will take part in the inauguration of a girls’ hostel in Kuppam. Around 5,000 bicycles will be distributed to beneficiaries by the CM.

Under the MGNREGA scheme, development works worth about Rs 30 crore will be launched. Chief Minister Naidu will also hold review meetings with beneficiaries related to agriculture and allied sectors, conduct a meeting on PGRS petitions, and interact with beneficiaries under skill development programmes in Kuppam constituency and the district.

The Chief Minister will also participate in development works related to promoting Kangundi as a tourism destination. The Collector instructed all concerned department officials to submit detailed reports related to their departments by Friday. He also directed that helipad works should be taken up under the supervision of the R&B department. The meeting was attended by DEO Mohan Kumar, officials from various departments, and others.