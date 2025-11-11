CM Naidu to lay stones virtually for MSME parks today

Chittoor: Afterlaying foundation stones for seven major industries worth Rs 2,203 crore in Kuppam recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to launch another round of industrial development in his home district. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for a series of industrial development projects to be established with a combined investment of Rs 56.76 crore across 116 acres in Chittoor district.

According to Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar, these initiatives are being undertaken as part of the 30th Partnership Summit–2025, where the Chief Minister will inaugurate several MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Parks virtually from Prakasam district. “In Chittoor, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for MSME parks online to boost local entrepreneurship and job creation,” the Collector said.

The new projects include the MSME Industrial Park at Venkatapuram in Chittoor, which will be inaugurated by the CM. It is developed in 68 acres with an investment of Rs 14.3 crore. A Flatted Factory Complex will come up at Pandarlapalli in Kuppam, spread across five acres with an investment of Rs 15.66 crore for which foundation stone will be laid. Another MSME Park is planned at Chadalla village in Punganur mandal on 21.8 acres at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore, while a similar park will be set up at Mangadu village in Nagari mandal on 20 acres with an investment of Rs 17.3 crore.

These industrial units are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to promote the MSME sector, strengthen the industrial ecosystem, and create new employment avenues in the region. It may be recalled that on November 8, Chief Minister Naidu had laid foundation stones for seven major industries in Kuppam, with a total investment of Rs 2,203 crore, expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 22,000 people. With the addition of the four new MSME projects, Chittoor district is poised for a significant boost in industrial growth and local economic development.