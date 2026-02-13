NTT DATA joins NPCI to streamline B2B payments

NTT DATA Business Solutions announced its strategic partnership with NPCI Bharat Connect to streamline B2B payments for SAP enterprises at its flagship annual event, Transformation NOW! 2026, held in Hyderabad. The collaboration will enable seamless integration of Bharat Connect within SAP environments, helping enterprises digitise and simplify B2B payment processes while improving efficiency, transparency, and compliance.

The announcement was made in the presence of Krunal Patel, Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions India, and Norbert Rotter, Global CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions, along with senior representatives from NPCI Bharat Connect.

The partnership was unveiled at Transformation NOW! 2026, which brought together over 1,500 CXOs and industry leaders to explore how organisations can build adaptive, AI-driven enterprises amid India’s accelerating digital transformation.

The Hyderabad, the summit focused on enterprise IT resilience, responsible AI adoption, data sovereignty, and leveraging India’s digital public infrastructure. The event featured industry-specific tracks such as “Pharma 4.0: From Molecule to Market,” alongside 15+ immersive experience zones showcasing live SAP-led implementations across automotive, chemicals, consumer products, and manufacturing—sectors central to India’s growth story.

Krunal Patel, Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions, said, “Mid-sized and large enterprises often face significant complexity in managing B2B payments, driven by multiple banking relationships, fragmented systems, and operational inefficiencies.