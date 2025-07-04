CM opens AP’s 1st Digital Nerve Centre

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday took a significant leap in healthcare innovation with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating the state's first Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) at the Kuppam Area Hospital.

This initiative, a collaborative effort with Tata Trusts and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims at integrating all health services under a single digital platform, beginning in Kuppam and slated for statewide expansion.

The DiNC is designed to seamlessly connect hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs), and village clinics, ensuring that a patient's complete medical history is accessible digitally from anywhere, at any time. This integration is expected to facilitate quicker diagnoses, enhance coordination among medical professionals, and streamline follow-up care. From lab results to prescriptions, all vital health information will be digitized, empowering doctors to make more informed and efficient decisions.

"This is not just a model for Andhra Pradesh, but for the world," stated the Chief Minister after the inauguration. He emphasised that the project transcends mere digitalisation, focusing instead on leveraging technology to profoundly improve people's lives.

Highlighting the state's annual healthcare expenditure of approximately Rs 19,000 crore, the CM underscored the potential of artificial intelligence and advanced data systems to reduce costs while simultaneously delivering superior healthcare services.

Currently, the newly launched centre links 13 PHCs and 92 village health centres within the Kuppam region. This connectivity enables real-time health tracking and ensures rapid response during medical emergencies. During the launch, Chief Minister Naidu and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav also engaged with local health workers to assess the system's practical implementation and effectiveness on the ground.

Looking ahead, the government plans to roll out the DiNC system across the remaining part of the Chittoor district in its next phase, followed by a full-scale implementation throughout Andhra Pradesh. The strategy also includes deploying mobile medical units for regular blood tests and more rigorous monitoring of maternal health, with a strong emphasis on preventive care.

A significant strength of the DiNC system lies in its inclusivity, bringing frontline healthcare workers, including Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi staff, into the digital loop. This ensures that even remote and rural communities benefit from enhanced health services.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Veerapandian, Collector Sumit Kumar, DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, and other senior officials also attended the programme.