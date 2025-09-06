CM orders deeper probe into mysterious deaths

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an intensive probe into a spate of unexplained deaths in Turakapalem village in Guntur district, where 20 people reportedly died over the past two months. Chairing an emergency review meeting with health department officials at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister directed that the situation be treated as a health emergency and that immediate measures be taken to restore public confidence.

Naidu instructed officials to deploy special medical teams to Turakapalem over the weekend and conduct 42 prescribed medical tests on all residents.

“By Monday, every individual must have a complete health profile. No new cases should be reported. It is the responsibility of health officials to instil confidence among the villagers,” he said. He also ordered that patients with severe conditions be shifted to hospitals for urgent treatment.

The Chief Minister asked authorities to coordinate with AIIMS and seek assistance from Central or even international medical teams if required. “Air, water, food, and soil could all be possible sources of bacterial spread. Ensure safe drinking water, clean surroundings, and raise awareness on hygienic food practices,” he said.

Preliminary medical assessments suggest the symptoms resemble melioidosis, a rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection.

Blood samples have been sent to laboratories, with results expected within 72 hours. Since most of villagers depend on livestock rearing, experts are also examining whether transmission could be linked to animals.

Officials informed Naidu that Turakapalem has high prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, cardiac issues and strokes, alongside heavy alcohol consumption. The presence of multiple stone crushers in the area has prompted air quality checks as well.

Most patients initially experienced fever and cough, which later progressed to severe lung infections. Continuous antibiotic treatment for six weeks has reportedly helped some patients recover.

Melioidosis bacteria are commonly found in soil, stagnant water, and wet land, spreading more rapidly during monsoon and floods.

Doctors cautioned that people with weak immunity — particularly those with diabetes, kidney, or liver ailments — farmers, and those frequently working in water are at greater risk. Infection may occur through wounds, contaminated water, or even inhalation.

Calling for constant monitoring of health profiles and tighter surveillance of fever cases, the Chief Minister underlined that the priority is to prevent fresh infections and bring the situation under control.