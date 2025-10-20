CM orders probe into Lakshmi Naidu murder amid caste, political uproar

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed a thorough investigation into the murder of Tirumalashetty Lakshmi Naidu, a case that has triggered political and caste tensions in Nellore district. The CM has sought a detailed report from Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita on the incident and has instructed coalition leaders to review the case and assist the victim’s family.

The murder occurred on October 2 near Rallapadu village when Kakarla Harischandra Prasad (27) and his father Madhava Rao (47) allegedly rammed their car into a motorcycle carrying Lakshmi Naidu (25) and two others, killing Naidu instantly and injuring the others. Police have arrested the accused and sent them to remand.

In response to the incident, Ministers Anita and P Narayana visited Rallapadu and Darakanipadu to meet the family and assess the situation. The CM has directed that a comprehensive report be submitted covering the cause of the murder, police investigation, steps taken, and assistance provided to the victims’ families.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu condemned attempts to politicise the incident, stating that Telugu Desam Party has historically supported Kapu community. He questioned the connection between the two personal feuds and the two castes across the State. He accused the YSR Congress Party of exploiting the case to create caste divisions.

Meanwhile, former Minister Ambati Rambabu of YSRCP alleged that the attack was deliberate, calling it a ‘massacre’, and visited the injured in hospital. He affirmed that the YSRCP would stand by the victims.

The Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) strongly condemned the murder and demanded a thorough investigation. JAC president Chandu Janardhan said the attack targeted Kapu community and highlighted prior threats and harassment faced by the family. The JAC has urged the government to provide financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and to the injured, and a government job for Lakshmi Naidu’s wife, Sujatha.