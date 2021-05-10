CM painting rosy picture on Covid situation: Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy

Nellore: TDP state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy challenged government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to file cases against leading English dailies and media channels across the country, who aired and published news on strain N440K in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is trying to project as the best CM in the country, painting a rosy picture of absolute control in controlling the pandemic in the state.

Referring to the case filed against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Kurnool regarding N440K covid strain, he said Naidu never wants to get mileage on the issue from these situations by making cheap politics. He said the TD chief made this statement based on reports from scientific sources.

He asked why so many bodies were piling up at the crematoriums across the state when the situation was under control. When there were hardly any deaths, he asked as to why the government released GO fixing burial charges at Rs 4,500 while people were coughing up more than Rs 30,000 for each body.

He said the reality was that no private hospital was treating patients free under the Aarogyasri scheme and fleecing the patients asking them to remit Rs 2 lakh upfront even before the admission.