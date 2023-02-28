CM rattled by Yuva Galam, says Lokesh

CHANDRAGIRI (Tirupati district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been now feeling shaky after knowing the tremendous response to the Yuva Galam padayatra, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Monday. Addressing a public meeting at Thondavada in Chandragiri Assembly constituency as part of the 29th day of his padayatra, he said, ''This coward Chief Minister has been taking rest at Tadepalli palace for the past four years but after the resounding response to my padayatra he started shaking now."





Stating that he was fortunate enough to address the people here from the footsteps of Lord Venkateswara, he said that this Chandragiri was once the most famous area during the Sri Krishna Devaraya dynasty. But today the land, sand, mining and liquor mafia is ruling this historic place.





Hundreds of policemen and even the police vehicles are surrounding him wherever he goes, he said, adding that this will in no way make him lose confidence. ''The students, teachers, women and even the police officials are the victims of Jagan and he miserably failed to fulfil the promises that he made to them. The jobless youth have been eagerly waiting for the job calendar," he said.





The time has come to throw Jagan out and bring back the people's government of Chandrababu Naidu, he said. Promising the unemployed youth that the job calendar will be released every year as per schedule to fill the vacancies, Lokesh said that employment will be created in the private sector too by inviting the managements of multinational companies to start their units in the State. Also, self-employment too will be created for those who are eligible.





Later at Thondavada the Mee Seva workers narrated their problems to him. Responding to their issues, Lokesh said that the Mee Seva centres were being made powerless as online corruption is not possible. Thousands of crores are being looted through the sand and liquor mafia.





At Sanambhatla, the local Dalits told him that the funds of Dalit sub-plan amounting to thousands of crores have been diverted due to which they lost several opportunities. Even the Ambedkar Overseas Education scheme was not being implemented and false cases were being registered against those who raise their voice against the anti-Dalit policies. Responding to them, he said that all such cases will be lifted unconditionally once the TDP forms its government again and it will certainly look into their issues.



