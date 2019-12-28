CM responsible for creating regional imbalances- PCC vice president

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC), N. Tulasi Reddy alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for creating regional imbalances among Rayalaseema and North Andhra people in the name of three capitals.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday the PCC vice president pointed out that the attitude of chief minister appears to be mad rule implemented by one Muslim Ruler called Mahommed Bin Tughluq created a panic situation in the public by shifting Capital city from Delhi to Daultabad later again Daultabad to Delhi after serious criticisms raised by the public.

He said that AP state is facing several challenges like Special Catagory Status(SCS), special package for Noth Andhra Rayala Seema districts, Dugarajapatnam port, Steel plant by Central government, Visakha-Chennai industrial Corridor, Metro- Chemical Complex, North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi, Polavaram etc. He alleged that instead of bringing pressure on central government over such problems, chief minister concentrating to consolidate his seat by implementing divide and rule.

" Jagan Mohan Reddy has achieved nothing during his six months rule instead of creating confusion among the public of his mindless decisions, he said.

The PCC vice president also alleged that both TDP YCP have no clarity in achieving SCS to AP just they are enjoyed power instead of pressure the central government for implementation is several assurances mentioned in the AP reorganizing Act.

The PCC vice president alleged that BJP led NDA government implementing dictatorship rule in the country leads the future of the nation at crossroads. He said in this circumstances there will be need of Congress emerge to power in both state and central in the interest of protecting the national integrity. Party leaders Sirajuddin, S. Sujata Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy, K. Vijayabaskar and others present.