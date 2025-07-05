CM seeks Rs 130 cr Central aid for supporting Totapuri mango farmers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to extend Central financial assistance of Rs 130 crore towards the procurement of Totapuri mangoes in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to the Union minister, Naidu highlighted the dire situation of mango farmers, particularly in the erstwhile Chittoor district — which now comprises Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts. The region, known for its extensive cultivation of the Totapuri variety, is expected to produce nearly 6.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of mangoes this season from approximately 80,000 hectares.

Amid falling market prices and increasing distress among farmers, the Andhra Pradesh government has already announced a support price of Rs 4 per kg, with an equal contribution of Rs 2 each from the state and Central governments. In addition, traders and processors have been urged to offer Rs 8 per kg, enabling farmers to receive a total procurement price of Rs 12 per kg.

To fulfill this commitment, the state government has agreed to bear Rs 130 crore of the financial burden and has now sought a matching contribution from the Central government. Naidu’s representation requested the Centre to release Rs 130 crore towards this initiative, ensuring the effective implementation of the support price mechanism.

“This timely intervention by the Government of India will greatly help in reducing the financial stress on small and marginal Totapuri mango growers and in maintaining price stability in the market,” Naidu stated in his letter.

The request comes amid widespread concern over the fluctuating mango market, which has impacted not just Andhra Pradesh but also other mango-growing states. If approved, the move is expected to benefit thousands of farmers and bolster confidence in the horticulture sector.