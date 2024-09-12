  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM talking to insurance cos on vehicle repairs says Vasamsetti Subhash

CM talking to insurance cos on vehicle repairs says Vasamsetti Subhash
x
Highlights

Minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding talks with the insurance companies to get motorcycles, cars and auto-rickshaws which were damaged in the floods repaired.

Vijayawada : Minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding talks with the insurance companies to get motorcycles, cars and auto-rickshaws which were damaged in the floods repaired.

He distributed provisions to the flood victims in Urmila Nagar here.

The minister ridiculed former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for causing financial damage to the state. “The former chief minister would never even imagine to undertake such type of rehabilitation for the flood-affected people,” he said. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had miserably failed in discharging the duty as the opposition leader just like he failed as the chief minister.

Instead of helping the flood-affected people, the former chief minister is slinging mud against the government, he criticised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick