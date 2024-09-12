Live
CM talking to insurance cos on vehicle repairs says Vasamsetti Subhash
Minister for labour Vasamsetti Subhash on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding talks with the insurance companies to get motorcycles, cars and auto-rickshaws which were damaged in the floods repaired.
He distributed provisions to the flood victims in Urmila Nagar here.
The minister ridiculed former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for causing financial damage to the state. “The former chief minister would never even imagine to undertake such type of rehabilitation for the flood-affected people,” he said. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had miserably failed in discharging the duty as the opposition leader just like he failed as the chief minister.
Instead of helping the flood-affected people, the former chief minister is slinging mud against the government, he criticised.