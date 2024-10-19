CM tells leaders to be responsible

Vijayawada: The responsibility of burying the “devil called YSRCP” lies not only with the people who should ensure never to vote for that party; the TDP rank and file should also see that they do not give any chance to the opposition to damage the party's image. The TDP leaders and cadre should understand that it is an NDA alliance government in the state and should behave with utmost responsibility, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Addressing the party legislators, MPs and other leaders, Naidu without mincing words said that he had information of all those who were ignoring the cadre and indulging in some activities like encouraging liquor syndicates and interfering in the implementation of sand policy. He warned them to pull up their socks and said if they don’t change, he will have to take tough and ruthless action.

He said in the last five years it is a fact the party workers and flag bearers suffered a lot but that does not give any right to indulge in any activity that would bring a bad name to the party. If you do what YSRCP leaders have done in the last five years people will teach us similar lessons, he cautioned them.

He said everyone should understand that TDP was playing a key role in national politics and was running an alliance government in state and hence it has to do a lot of balancing act and carry with it all the parties. At the same time, justice to party leaders is also a must and it will be done. “You people need not be in a tearing hurry. One wrong step can ruin your political career,” he added.

He said it is time to give up the old style of politics. The government is in the process of setting the systems in order and implementing the promises it made. Behave responsibly in implementing them, he said. Naidu called upon the party to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was a six-time CM in Gujarat and has become PM for the third consecutive term now.

His discipline, hard work and commitment to the party and ensuring that no one commits mistakes have been his strength.

He said soon after the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM, Modi held a five-hour meeting of alliance partners and has started preparing for 2029 elections. All of you too should work on those lines, Naidu added. He said MLAs should not neglect to redress public grievances. Asking them not to approach him for petty issues, the party president warned that if necessary he would not hesitate to take action against erring leaders.