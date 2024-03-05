CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project to the nation on Wednesday.

Announcing this here on Monday, Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar said that the Chief Minister would inaugurate a pylon to mark the event.

The Collector, along with the SP P Parameswara Reddy, Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, YSRCP coordinator for Yerragondapalem Tatipathi Chandrasekhar, and others inspected the tunnel and arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour at the project site in Kotturu village in Dornala mandal of Yerragondapalem constituency.

The district officials inspected the pylon place, helipad and shared suggestions with the officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Chief Minister will participate in the programme at Kottur village and dedicate the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project to the nation.

He instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the CM’s tour and work in coordination with the other departments.

The SP said that they were making security arrangements as per the protocol and asked the officials to make sure doctors’ teams are also available. Additional SP Nageswara Rao, ZP CEO Jalireddy, SE (Project) Abuthaleem, DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi, CPO Venkateswarlu, CPDCL SE Satyanarayana and others also participated in the programme.