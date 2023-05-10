CM to hand over 9,000 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries in Gudivada

MACHILIPATNAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh informed that the State government has been constructing 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses to fulfill the people’s own house dream and added that the beneficiaries were being handed over 300 sq ft houses for only one rupee.

The Minister also said that out of 2.62 lakh houses, already 50,000 houses construction had been completed and handed over, and rest of the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries after completing all the facilities at the TIDCO Colonies.

In view of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Gudivada, the Municipal Administration Minister inspected the TIDCO houses at Gudivada on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would hand over around 9,000 TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries in Gudivada. The Chief Minister’s visit to Gudivada is likely to be on May 19.

Audimulapu Suresh said that the local MLA and the Krishna District Collector were taking special care towards completing the construction of these houses and added that the TIDCO Colony would be transformed into a great township. The Minister further ordered the officials concerned to prepare TIDCO houses maintenance plan and stated that a GO will be issued regarding establishment of Residential Welfare Association. He made it clear that the government was allocating TIDCO houses by taking only one rupee from the beneficiaries.

He informed that 70 per cent houses already had been registered in the names of beneficiaries and leftover houses will also be registered in a time bound manner.

The Minister ordered for sanctioning of loans to the beneficiaries and asked to complete the remaining works.

Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu, TIDCO Corporation director P Raghavarao, MD Sridhar, TIDCO PO B Chinnodu, CE Krishna Reddy, RDO Padmavathi, DRDA PD Prasada, Gudivada Municipal Commissioner Murali Krishna and others followed the Minister.