Alive expands Hyderabad experience scene

Alive, India’s first full-stack platform for curated and immersive offline experiences, has launched operations in Hyderabad, recording strong traction since October 2025.

The platform introduced 16 unique experiences and hosted over 2,000 participants, achieving 116% growth, making the city one of its fastest-growing markets. Adventure formats like paramotoring, horse riding, and woodworking are especially popular.

Alive has partnered with local creators and businesses while attracting corporate interest from 100+ companies for team engagement.

With plans to add 50–100 new experiences within a year, Alive aims to tap Hyderabad’s young professionals seeking meaningful, hands-on, real-world connections beyond traditional entertainment.