Hi-pro feeds mark sixth anniversary

Hi-Pro Feeds, a leading aquaculture nutrition company, celebrated its sixth anniversary with an Employee Awards Ceremony at Hotel The Plaza, Begumpet. Chief guests Mettu Saikumar and Ms. Poornima joined founders Mohammad Shahabuddin Akmal and Ayesha Fatima to honour top-performing staff and reflect on the company’s growth journey.

Expressing gratitude to employees and partners, the management reaffirmed its commitment to farmers and quality products.

The highlight of the event was the launch of “Carniva 36/7,” a premium floating feed with 36% protein and 7% fat, designed to boost growth, improve feed efficiency, and support healthier carnivorous fish across all life stages.