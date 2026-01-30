Ali celebrates sirimalle sarees winners

Sirimalle Sarees showroom at Jubilee Hills marked one month of its successful launch with a lively lucky draw celebration that attracted enthusiastic shoppers. Opened by actress and brand ambassador Samantha, the store has quickly become a favorite for its wide range of silk and fancy sarees.

To mark Sankranti and Republic Day, customers competed for exciting prizes, including an MG Comet car, diamond necklace, and double-door refrigerators. Popular comedy actor Ali attended as chief guest, announcing winners and distributing prizes alongside the management. Sai Satish won the car, while Anuja, Akanksha, Kim Shuk, and Vineetha received other rewards.

