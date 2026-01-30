CINIC Hosts GenAI Film Hackathon

CINIC, an AI-powered talent platform, hosted a high-energy GenAI Micro Film Hackathon at Annapurna Film School, Hyderabad, bringing filmmakers and AI-native creators together for a six-hour filmmaking challenge.

From over 250 registrations, 60 participants were shortlisted to create 90-second films entirely using AI tools. The event encouraged rapid storytelling, experimentation, and collaboration.

A jury of industry experts, including CV Rao and Yogesh KMC, evaluated entries, with three teams winning hiring opportunities and AI platform perks. Workshops and partnerships added value, as CINIC reinforced its mission to connect creative talent with studios through technology-driven innovation.