CM to keep BCs poll promise

Vijayawada: The state government is mulling to bring a special law to implement a 34 percent quota for BCs in nominated posts as promised by the NDA alli-ance during the elections. This would be in addition to the existing wel-fare schemes.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the officials to take necessary legal opinion so that the proposed new act does not face any hurdles.

It may be mentioned here that the alliance government had constituted a committee consisting of ministers to study the feasibility and modali-ties for implementing the quota. The committee recently submitted its preliminary report.

During a review meeting held on Monday, the officials briefed the Chief Minister about the preliminary report. Naidu made it clear that the alli-ance government in the state was committed to implement 34 percent reservation for BCs in nominated posts.

The issue will be further dis-cussed at the next cabinet meeting and after seeking legal opinion final modalities will be worked out. If possible, a bill may be brought in during the budget session of the Assembly which may be held in February.

The previous government had reduced the quota for BCs from 34 percent to 24 percent in local bodies resulting in the loss of 16,500 posts. This came as a big setback for the BCs.