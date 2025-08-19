CM to offer silk vastrams to the Lord on Sept 24

Tirumala: As the annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala is scheduled from September 24 to October 2 this year, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by the district collector Dr Venkateswar, SP Harshavardhan Raju besides TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and CVSO Muralikrishna.

Earlier, the EO discussed on the preparedness by each department of TTD in detail. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer pattu vastrams on behalf of the state government on the first day of annual Brahmotsavam on September 24.

Garuda Seva will be held on September 28 and Chakra Snanam on October 2.

Security arrangements for the annual fete with a special focus on important days will be made in coordination with district police in temple, galleries and other places where there is heavy pilgrim interface Temple rituals and vahana sevas, engineering works, accommodation, Kalyana Katta, Annaprasadam, sanitation and cleanliness measures by health department, decorations by Garden wing, Srivari Sevaks, publicity in media and social media, May I Help You centres, cultural programmes, transportation by TTD and APSRTC, parking arrangements have also been discussed in detail.

TTD FACAO Balaji, CE Satyanarayana, heads of various departments of TTD, APSRTC regional manager Jagadeesh, Tirumala ASP Ramakrishna, officers from district administration and police department were also present.