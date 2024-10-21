CM to pay tributes to police martyrs today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will pay homage to the police martyrs to mark the police martyrs’ commemoration day to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Monday. The state government is conducting the police martyrs’ commemoration day and all arrangements have been made for the event at the IGMC stadium. The CM will address the Police parade at 8.20 am. Later, he pays tributes to the police martyrs, laying the wreath.

The commemoration programme will be held from 7.30 am to 9 pm. Home minister V Anita and state DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will address the Police Parade on the occasion and pay homage to the police martyrs. The commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu and other officials inspected the security arrangements at the IGMC stadium. Police martyrs’ memorial, seating and vehicle parking arrangements were made at the stadium. On the other hand, the police department will conduct various programmes from October 22 to October 31 in all districts.

Open house programmes will be conducted to create awareness on the duties, responsibilities and services of the police.

Besides, competitions like essay-writing, elocution would be conducted for the students in schools and colleges and prizes will be distributed to the winners. Besides, service activities like medical camps and blood camps will be organized in the state.