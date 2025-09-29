CM to present silk clothes to goddess today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will present silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Monday to coincide with the auspicious Moola Nakshatram. Authorities in Vijayawada have made strict arrangements to manage the unprecedented rush of devotees at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. Over the past four days, daily footfall has exceeded one lakh devotees, and officials expect up to two lakh visitors on Monday.

In this connection, on Sunday, the NTR district collector, Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, and Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik briefed the media on Sunday regarding the measures.

They said that devotees would be allowed to enter the queue until 9 pm on Sunday, and those standing in line after 11 pm would have darshan the next day, Monday, when the goddess would be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi. Also, they said they have deployed additional APSP platoons and rope parties to manage the crowd. On Monday, VIP passes would not be issued, as VIPs constitute only two percent of total devotees, they added.

Further, they said traffic is being diverted to prevent congestion, and vehicles for special pujas such as Kumkumarchana and Sri Chakra Navrachana have been arranged from Bhavani Ghat and Gandhi Museum between 7 and 8 am. Also, they warned devotees about the rising Krishna River flood levels and the Water Resources Department issued the second flood warning. They urged devotees to avoid bathing in the river.

Laddus, as requested by devotees, are also being made available, he said. Officials assured that all measures have been taken to ensure smooth and safe darshan during the Moola Nakshatram celebrations.