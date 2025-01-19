CM to promote ‘Brand AP’ at World Economic Forum

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to promote the ‘Brand AP’ initiative and attract investments to the state. This event, featuring global business leaders, provides an opportunity to secure investments by showcasing the state’s potential. Since taking office, the CM has successfully attracted investments, with major companies like Google already signing agreements in Andhra Pradesh. In just seven months, the state has secured agreements for investments exceeding Rs 4 lakh core, with projects such as ArcelorMittal Steel and BPCL set to begin soon.

The government aims to create 20 lakh jobs over five years, with a task force led by minister Nara Lokesh working to attract investments. Over 15 new policies, including the Industrial Development Policy, MSME Policy, Electronics Policy, and more, have been introduced to draw investors. These initiatives will be highlighted at the WEF to attract both national and international companies to the state.

The CM’s team will depart Amaravati on Sunday evening, with a stop in Delhi before reaching Zurich at 1.30 am. The CM will meet the Indian Ambassador and engage with industrialists, including 10 at the Hilton Hotel and Telugu industrialists at the Hyatt Hotel under the ‘Meet and Greet with Telugu diaspora’ event. The CM will then travel to Davos, where he will attend a dinner meeting with industrialists and have a special meeting with ArcelorMittal’s Lakshmi Mittal.

On second day, the CM will participate in sessions on Green Hydrogen and meet CEOs from companies like Coca-Cola, LG, Cisco, and others. He will also meet UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin and join discussions on ‘Energy Transition’ and ‘The Blue Economy.’ Additionally, the CM will take part in media discussions with national and international outlets, including Bloomberg, to explain AP’s policies.

The CM will meet more business leaders on Day 3 and attend numerous meetings each day. On the fourth day, he will return to Zurich and then head back to India.

The CM’s visit, with the support of officials and ministers like industries minister T G Bharath and IT minister Lokesh, aims to promote Brand AP, attract large-scale investments, and create job opportunities for the state’s youth. The government believes this visit will play a key role in achieving its objectives.