CM to release AP vision document on Oct 2

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised the district collectors to adopt humanitarian approach and work in innovative manner to win the confidence of people. He said focus should be made on zero poverty mode to enrich people and to create wealth.

Addressing collectors conference at Secretariat today, the Chief Minister said that the state government is ready to encourage on performance base and collectors should give priority to serve poor. He said that the state government will release its vision document on October 2 and collectors should also prepare district and mandal vision documents.

Stating that the collectors should work with target oriented and added that public policies are more powerful. He said because of economic reforms introduced during 1991 today Hyderabad witnessed rapid progress and turned as knowledge city.

The Chief Minister said that the previous YCP government started with destructive rule by demolishing Praja Vedika five years ago. He said the YCP government destroyed systems and damaged AP brand image. He said as people rejected YCP government and gave highest mandate to NDA government the aspirations of people will be high and officials should meet the aspirations of people.

He said youth should be empowered through skill development programmes. He said the collectors conference will be conducted once in three months. He said after NDA government came to power receiving large number of petitions majority of them related to land disputes. He said during the previous government regime large scale land grabbings were reported.

Stating that there will be no political victimization, the Chief Minister made it clear that the government will not spare any one who resorted to irregularities.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for visual policing to protect law and order. He said that an app will be developed for collectors to review the progress in the district. He advised the district collectors to develop an app for all MROs to get information on real time. He said collectors should tour villages as their physical presence will help to know the real situation and gravity of the situation.

The Chief Minister said that at present the state incurred debt to a tune of Rs 10 lakh crore. He said the state government has been spending Rs 2737 cr per month towards payment of social pensions and stressed the need for new orientation to increase wealth to continue the welfare schemes.He said collectors should strive hard to increase the GSDP at district and mandal level.