CM to release Rs 2,977cr for 15.62L farmers

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be releasing Rs 2,977.82 crore towards crop insurance scheme for the 15.62 lakh farmers who suffered losses in the kharif of 2021. He will be releasing the amount for the third consecutive year as promised in his manifest.

The CM will directly release the money into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries at a function in Chennekothapalle of the Satya Sai district.

He sought to introduce this benefit to the farmers who suffer losses every year due to various reasons. The state government is keeping a tab on the cropping pattern through Rythu Bharosa Kendras via e-crop system. A press release of the government on Monday claimed that this complete insurance premium payment is unprecedented in the country and the YSRCP has created a new trend and record in this regard.

It compared TDP government's farmer welfare programmes with the present government's to claim that the Jagan government has ushered in a golden era in the farming sector.

According to information, Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving at Puttaparthi airport around 11 am on Tuesday. He will be participating in several local programmes in Chennekothapalle mandal. He will address a public meeting at Chennekothapalle and also disburse crop insurance to farmers. He will visit the government department stalls.

Satya Sai district collector Basanth Kumar and SP Fakirappa and other officials are making elaborate arrangements in this regard.