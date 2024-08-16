CM unveils vision to make AP zero-poverty state

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government is working towards restoring the lost brand image of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the state after hoisting the national flag here on the 78th Independence Day, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh had regressed 30 years under the previous YSRCP regime. “The rulers (YSRCP govt) who came to power under the pretext of one chance had created devastation of unheard proportions in the state. They destroyed the systems and projected victims as culprits to make a mockery of democracy,” said Naidu.

He said the alliance government had once again started everything from scratch. He said the government along with the short-term focus on building capital city and completing the Polavaram project would come up with a long-term plan for ‘Yuva Bharat’. He said there was a need for demographic management and best use of technology for bringing changes in the lives of the people. He said there was also a need to improve the living standards of the people so that AP can move faster in the direction of achieving zero poverty.

Naidu said even the United Nations had recently stated that if technology was integrated with sound policies of the government, poverty levels can be drastically reduced.

He said the alliance government was preparing plans to achieve zero poverty in P4 model. The top 10 percent who are in rich category should take up hand holding of the bottom 20% poor, he added.



Naidu said the TDP-led government in the state is following the principle of simple and effective governance to undo those losses. The government is striving to bring back the companies which had cancelled their agreements and exited the state.

Thanking people for the massive mandate, the Chief Minister said the state government is determined to fulfill their aspirations with a steely resolve and in the first 100 days it was focusing on reactivating all the defunct systems.

Naidu said the state government has already implemented some promises mentioned under the Super Six promises during the elections which includes Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women and the remaining promises would soon be implemented.