CM visits blast site, reassures victims

Anakapalli: The explosion in the Escientia pharma company was so intense that it blew up several walls while workers were thrown on the walls and fences. "A vapour-cloud explosion in the pharma company caused the fire accident. It is clear that proper SOPs were not followed. If they were followed then the problem wouldn't have arisen," Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here after visiting the plant on Thursday. Observing that security standards were also not properly followed, the Chief Minister said the injured persons had suffered various degrees of burns with a worker suffering up to 54 per cent burns.

He directed all the industrialists, particularly those in the red category, to take necessary precautions and undertake immediate internal safety audits. Industrial sectors having pollution index score of 60 and above come under the red category.



Naidu said that though the financial help could be extended, the lost lives could neither be brought back nor their void in their families be filled. "I met the injured persons of the Atchutapuram pharma company accident in a Visakhapatnam hospital and instilled confidence in them and their families. I gave the assurance to come to the rescue of the victims' families,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that all companies should adopt technology to prevent accidents. He expressed dismay that the leakage of the gas could not be detected. He said whatever justification the promoters or the administration may try to give, the fact is proper SOPs were not followed. There are 208 units in SEZ and non SEZs and many more new units could come up soon. There is an urgent need to stop the recurrence of the accidents in the industrial units, he added.