CM warns of serious action on ganja, drug peddlers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government will act tough on ganja and drug peddling in the state. He said that he is not going to spare anyone caught in ganja and drug cases.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said a Cabinet sub-committee was appointed to curb ganja and drug menace in the state. He said the committee includes Vangalapudi Anitha as chairman, Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Y Satya Kumar Yadav and G Sandhya Rani.

He said that a task force headed by IG R K Ravikrishna with more than 500 police personnel would be set up to curb ganja and drug menace. He said de-addiction centres will also be set up if necessary. A special Act will be brought and the ganja and drug peddlers will be banished from society, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet also gave nod for appoint a Cabinet committee to control prices of essential commodities. The committee has Nadendla Manohar, K Atchannaidu, S Savitha and Payyavula Keshav as its members.

The Chief Minister said that the previous YSRCP government had imposed burden of garbage tax on people and failed to clear 85 lakh metric tonne garbage for which the state government has to spend a huge amount to clear. He said that the state government is going to spend Rs 600 crore to repair roads from November 1.

Referring to sand, the Chief Minister warned of serious action against those interfering in sand supply. He said that a phone number will be given to people to complain against irregularities in sand supply.