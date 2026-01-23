CM wraps up Davos tour, returns with Rs. 2.5 L-cr commitments

Davos/Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concluded his four-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, and departed for India on Thursday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad on Friday, from where he will proceed to Amaravati. He is expected to resume official duties at the Amaravati Secretariat from 11:30 am.

During his four-day Davos tour, the Chief Minister participated in over 36 programmes, including three high-level meetings with delegations from Israel, the UAE, and Switzerland.

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) venue, he held meetings with 16 global industry leaders, including ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

The Chief Minister also attended more than nine sessions and meetings organised as part of the World Economic Forum. He noted that the Davos platform provided valuable insights into global industrial trends and the perspectives of international business leaders, while also helping in evaluating Andhra Pradesh’s policies aimed at expanding the AP brand on the global stage.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcomes of the Davos 2025 visit, Chandrababu Naidu stated that investment commitments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore had already been secured. He said the series of meetings enabled the State to effectively showcase its achievements and potential in key sectors such as green energy, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and tourism, while highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s ability to utilise its resources efficiently.

The Chief Minister observed that compared to the past, global corporate giants are showing increased interest in India, attributing this trend to the country’s young workforce, stable leadership, and progressive policies, which have created expanding opportunities across sectors.

During the visit, Naidu also interacted with Telugu communities in Europe, participating in a Telugu diaspora programme and instilling confidence among expatriates. He further engaged with national and international media organisations, giving a series of exclusive interviews at the Davos venue.