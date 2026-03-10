  1. Home
Russia, China back Mojtaba

  10 March 2026
Russia, China back Mojtaba
Moscow: Russia and China have reacted to the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, with Moscow pledging strong support and Beijing stating that the decision was made in line with Iran’s constitution. Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran’s Supreme Leader.

“For my part, I would like to confirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of China said the appointment was an internal matter for Iran.

In an official statement, Beijing said the decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader was made in accordance with Iran’s constitution. China emphasized that the process was carried out by the Iranian side under the country’s legal framework.

