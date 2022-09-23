CM YS Jagan announces Rs 10 lakh reward to Karate champ Kartik Reddy

Tadepalli: International junior Karate champion A Kartik Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to give recognition to karate in SAAP and said that the state has been extending all encouragement to sports. Kartik, who hails from Tirupati, had won gold in the recently held Commonwealth Games in the under-16 category and prior to that in the US Open Championship held at Los Angeles as well.

The young player expressed confidence that he would win medal in the World Karate Championship to be held at Turkey in October. Kartik had shown the medals he had won to the Chief Minister, who had announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh.

Karitik's parents Sirisha Reddy and Chandrasekhar Reddy, tourism and sports minister RK Roja, SKAAP president Dr Milton Luther Sastri, Praveen Reddy and Krishna Reddy were present.