CM YS Jagan asks officials to show urgency on skill varsity

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to start the works of High-end Skill University at Visakhapatnam on priority basis.

During a review meeting on skill development on Monday, the Chief Minister said the High-end Skill University at Visakhapatnam and at Tirupati would prepare academic courses and curriculum in skill development for colleges.

The Chief Minister said that the training and teaching in these colleges would increase the knowledge of students in coding, computer languages, robotics and IoT. "The State Government is planning to strengthen the work- from- home concept in villages by providing internet facilities," he said.

He said that synergy would be formed between Skill Development Colleges and the work-from- home concept, which would result in better employment opportunities with good salaries. He said the courses designed to enhance skills should be revolutionary and added that construction of classrooms in the Skill Development Colleges and new Medical Colleges should be innovative.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare the ITIs to meet present requirements and upgrade the syllabus. He also asked to explore the possibility of having a tie-up with institutions like the National Academy of Construction.

He said the data of youth who have been provided skill development training should be given to the new industries and instructed the officials to ensure that 75 percent of jobs were provided to locals.

He said there is a need to enhance skills in issues related to everyday life like maintenance and repair of equipment of drinking water plants, motors, solar units and equipment used for sanitation sewage treatment plants and asked them to take steps to hone their knowledge skills in English.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to set up one ITI college in each assembly constituency and focus on basic facilities in private ITI colleges. Measures to ensure that they have well-trained staff should also be taken, he added.