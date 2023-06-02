Live
CM YS Jagan assured to solve issues in Prakasam dist: Balineni
- Disgruntled former minister meets CM
- Says CM will visit Prakasam district next month to distribute houses
Vijayawada: Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of former minister keeping away from party affairs after resigning from regional coordinator post and blaming party leaders for trying to tarnishing his image.
After meeting Chief Minister, Srinivasa Reddy told the media that the CM assured to resolve the issues in Prakasam district.
He said that the Chief Minister assured to visit the district next month to launch distribution of house sites and also promised to release funds for housing for the poor. He said he brought the issues relating to party in Prakasam district, including some leaders working against him to the notice of the Chief Minister and he promised to resolve all the issues.
It may be noted that Srinivasa Reddy was summoned by CMO in May when he resigned from the party regional coordinator post of Kadapa, Tirupati and Nellore districts and has been maintaining distance from the party affairs since then.
Though the CM insisted that he take up the regional coordinator post, Srinivasa Reddy refused.
As the elections are fast approaching, in a bid to strengthen the party at district level, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have taken the initiative to resolve Srinviasa Reddy issue and utilise his services for the party in the ensuing elections.